Princess Anne,the Princess Royal, attended the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s Spring Conference in London on Thursday April 20, where she gave a speech. But viewers couldn’t help but look at the special brooch she was wearing.

Taking a close look at the brooch, fine jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone were able to reveal the history of the piece and who gifted the Royal this piece of jewellery. Maxwell Stone, Diamond Expert revealed that it was a wedding gift from the Fishmongers, saying: "Princess Anne received hundreds of gifts when she married her first husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, including a brooch in the shape of a seahorse from the Fishmongers - the 4th of the mediaeval guilds of London.”

The Royal looked smart as always at the event wearing a skirt and navy blazer. The outfit was accessorised with a gold brooch in the shape of a seahorse, a piece that oozes with symbolism. Maxwell Stone, Diamond Expert said: “Made of 18ct gold, the brooch is an incredibly interesting piece. The seahorse’s eye and fin are made of cabochon ruby, while the centre of its body is set with a line of brilliant cut diamonds.

“Seahorses are a symbol of good luck, strength and power - making the brooch a fitting choice for the Princess Royal, who delivered a speech at the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s Spring Conference today.”

After carefully inspecting the piece the experts revealed that the Seahorse brooch could be worth around £16,000.

The experts added that there is significance in her choice as she chooses to wear symbols of strength amid rising tensions in the Royal family ahead of her brother, King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

