During the coronation, Prince George had a key role in the ceremony as one of King Charles’ pages of honour - carrying the king’s robes. However, the nine year-old future king reportedly convinced King Charles to break a centuries old tradition at the coronation.

A source claims Prince George convinced the King to make changes to the pages of honour uniforms, specifically their white knee breeches and tights. After Prince George raised concerns, King Charles agreed to change the tights to trousers, according to the Daily Mail.

During the ceremony, Prince George appeared alongside his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis. Prince George’s Dad, Prince William, also played a key role, swearing fealty to the King during the ceremony.

Despite the page of honour role traditionally going to boys aged 12 to 15, George was given the task after showing a “deep interest” in the ceremony. A Palace source said: “The King is very keen to show those in the line of ­succession, his natural heirs, at the centre of his Coronation.

“Even though he is only nine, George is very mature and already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role.

Prince George ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.