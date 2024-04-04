Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police helicopter footage shows the daring rescue of a man clinging onto a cliff face after falling more than 50ft.

Thermal imaging footage shows the helicopter approaching the cliff, with a man clinging onto the side clearly visible. The helicopter gets nearer to the man, before an officer is flown onto the cliff face with a rescue device.

The rescuer can be heard saying “Don’t let go man, don’t let go, okay” as he instructs the man on how to get into the harness. Together, they are airlifted to the top of the cliff. After being flown off the cliff face, the man saw fire personnel for medical checks.

Police were alerted to the incident in the area of the Alexander Battery in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California, USA on March 31.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said: “This evening (March 31) at around 7:40 PM, Henry-1 was requested by the Southern Marin Fire District for a subject who had fallen from a cliff in the area of the Alexander Battery in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.