Bodycam footage shows the moment police stop a car before arresting four people after jewellery, cash and designer clothing were stolen in a burglary.

On July 21 2023, at around 11.30pm, Jack Grindley, 21, and Leon Melson, 20, broke into a property in Ashford, Kent. A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named due to his age, also entered the property. Ella Steadman, 22, waited outside the address.

Jack Grindley and Leon Melson. Grindley, of Bowens Field, pleaded guilty to burglary and affray and was sentenced to a year and ten months’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court on March 20 2024. Melson, of Tennyson Road, who also pleaded guilty to burglary and affray, received the same sentence.

Furniture and other items were damaged and threats were made to the victim, who was known to Grindley, Melson and Steadman, and who fled the scene. The victim returned later to find jewellery, cash and designer clothing missing.

After receiving reports of the disturbance, Kent Police tracked down the offenders’ car. They were travelling to Sittingbourne, when the vehicle was stopped by patrols. The four occupants were arrested at the scene and later charged.

Sentenced after pleading guilty

Steadman, of Bowens Field, pleaded guilty to burglary and affray and was given a 16 month suspended sentence. The teenager received a community order after pleading guilty to affray and handling stolen goods.

Officers' 'swift response'

PC Damien Dixon, of East Kent CID, said: "A swift response from officers meant that they were stopped in their tracks.