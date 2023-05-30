A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in the river on Sunday (May 28). Dyfed-Powys Police said the body of the 34-year-old was discovered at around 4pm in the River Severn outside Llanidloes, Wales.

Following the discovery, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder later that day and remains in police custody. The police have since issued an appeal for information to assist in their enquiries.

The police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage of, a man and a woman in Llanidloes, or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen, on Saturday or Sunday.

“The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist. She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.

The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.

“He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and was in possession of a black bag with a single strap.

“He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him. We would also like to speak to the person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, dropping him off near the Dinky’s Dinahs layby on Sunday.”

“Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter. Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch through the dedicated Public Portal.”

