People in England and Wales have just days left to fill out Census 2021 - or risk £1,000 fine

Those living in England and Wales have just days left to fill out Census 2021 - or risk a £1,000 fine.

The Census takes place every 10 years and collects information about everyone living in England and Wales in order to help organisations make decisions on planning and funding public services.

Although Census Day took place on 21 March, the official closing date for the online form is Monday 24 May.

A total of 97 per cent of households have already taken part in Census 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), but those who don’t could be charged with a £1,000 fine.

It’s a legal requirement to fill in the census, and it’s also a criminal offence to give the incorrect information.

According to the census website, if you do not fill in the census then “a census officer will contact you and encourage you to complete it. They will help you access any support you need to fill in your form.”

However, if you still don't return or submit a completed census, then “you will be committing a crime and you will be contacted by our Non-Compliance team.”

If prosecuted, you may have to pay a fine of up to £1,000 plus court costs.

How do I fill out the census?

In order to fill in the census online, you will be required to submit your special access code, which will have been provided in a letter through the post.

A new one can be requested online if you no longer have the letter.