Paul O’Grady with his husband Andre Portasio at the National Television Awards in 2019 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Paul O’Grady’s husband has announced he has experienced more heartbreak following the death of the TV presenter. Andre Portasio shared a love of animals with his late husband and rescued many animals at their farmhouse home in Kent.

Portasio said the ‘bad news keeps on coming’ as he announced their two pet goats, Maleficent and Beebo, had both died on the same day. Portasio confirmed the news in a caption that read: “Bad news that keeps on coming... a very sad day at our house. @paulogrady goats Maleficent and Beebo have both passed away today.”

A number of Portasio’s friends posted their condolences in the comments with former Chattyman host Alan Carr writing: “So sorry – awful just awful x.”. Ex-TV presenter Melanie Sykes added: “Sending so much love xxxx.”

Fans also shared their condolences, with one writing: “How sad indeed, missing Paul x”. Another wrote: “Oh no, so sorry. As if you haven’t been through enough. Take care.”

The death of Paul’s beloved goats comes just two months after the TV presenter’s tragic death from a heart attack at the age of 67. Mr Portasio confirmed the news in a statement saying: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening (Tuesday March 28).

