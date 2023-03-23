News you can trust since 1869
Olivier Awards 2023 ITV: When is it on TV, host, and performances including Oklahoma! and Sister Act

Not long now to wait until the Olivier Awards 2023 celebrates another special year in theatre

By Will Millar
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:55 GMT- 1 min read

The Olivier Awards - officially known as The Laurence Olivier Awards - has announced broadcast details for the much-anticipated theatre ceremony. The news comes less than a month after the nominations were revealed.

Last year’s ceremony - hosted by Jason Manford - saw front-runner Cabaret receive seven awards and all four musical acting awards for Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy. Life of Pi took five wins including Best New Play.

This year, actress Hannah Waddingham will host the ceremony and present a star-studded night of performances. The Olivier Awards was established in 1976 and aims to celebrate the very best in theatre over the calendar year

Olivier Awards 2023 - how to watch

    The awards ceremony won’t be televised live but a highlight programme will air on the same evening from 10:15pm on ITV and ITVX.  However, if you do want to follow along with the live events, the full ceremony will be broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall on Magic Radio from 6pm.

    Olivier Awards 2023 show line-up

    Olivier Awards nominations 2023: My Neighbour Totoro, Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer shine - see full list
    There will be performances from all of the Best New Musical nominees including The Band’s Visit, Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Sylvia and Tammy Faye. There will also be performances from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Sister Act, which are both nominated for Magic Radio Best Musical Revival.

