Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk

Three people have been taken to hospital after a plane crashed at an airfield in Norfolk.

Three people are in a critical condition following a plane crash on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called at 3.40pm after reports of a light aircraft crash at Langham airfield.

Norfolk Police said: "The three people who were on board the plane have been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They are in a critical but stable condition.

"Officers remain on scene and a cordon is in place. The Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed."

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...