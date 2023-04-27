Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise became hugely popular with fans who were invested in the love story between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, played by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Now the franchise, which is based on a book series by Jenny Han, is releasing a spin-off series focusing on the younger sister of the main character of the original series, Lara Jean.

The spin-off series, titled XO, Kitty, is finally here after first being announced nearly two years ago. While the original To All The Boys film franchise focused on Lara Jean’s romantic interests and her journey to finding love with Noah Centineo’s character Peter, XO, Kitty will be a ten-episode series.

The series is set to focus on the younger sister of Lara Jean, Katherine Song Covey, who is mostly referred to as Kitty throughout the series. The show will focus on her coming of age story as she navigates the daily struggles of her teenage life.

Anna Cathcart, who played the role of Kitty in the original film franchise, will be reprising the titular role. In an Instagram post reacting to the news, she wrote: “Cat’s out of the bag, or should i say kitty @netflix grab your helmets kids this is gonna be a wild ride."

XO, Kitty Netflix trailer

Netflix released the trailer for XO, Kitty on its YouTube channel and social media this week. The one minute and 50-second trailer shows Kitty embarking on her own adventure and finding her identity outside of her sisters.

XO, Kitty Netflix release date