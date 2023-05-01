Netflix is still pressing ahead with its controversial password crackdown, which will come into force by the “second quarter”of 2023. However, there could be an easy away around the ban - according to tech whizzes.

It’s important to note that any work-around hacks are against Netflix rules, and could even see you blocked from the streaming giant. Or it could be that the service swoops on any sneaky moves to dodge the ban before they get too popular.

Netflix password crackdown - what is it and when does it come into force?

Netflix users in the UK and the US hoped Netflix would scrap its decision to introduce fees for password sharing after rolling out the change in Canada, Portugal, Spain and New Zealand last month. But the streaming service announced recently that password sharing will be blocked for users in the US by July, with an exact date set to be revealed soon.

Current rules that mean that Netflix subscribers are not supposed to share their passwords with people “outside of their household”. But in a bid to save cash, especially during the cost of living crisis, it hasn’t stopped users sharing their account details with family and friends.

The new rules will see people on the same plan who live in different houses “need to use their own account” to access Netflix. The streaming firm said that devices detected in other locations "may be blocked from watching Netflix" by tracking IP addresses, device IDs and account activity.

Is there a way around the Netflix password crackdown?

One trick used by subscribers is to connect the device you watch Netflix on to the Wi-Fi of the primary account holder’s location at least once every 31 days to ensure uninterrupted access. Tech site Mashable also highlighted another work-around which works with the streamer’s current set up.

If a device such as a laptop or TV is logged into the account in a different location, Netflix will require a temporary code that lets users log in at that location for seven days. The Mashable report said: "I’ll just say it’s very easy to send strings of numbers to your friends using a smartphone.

“You may have to do this repeatedly, which might become more annoying than simply paying for your own subscription.” Netflix has said it will not automatically charge users if they share their account with someone who doesn’t live with them.