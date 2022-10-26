Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has been announced as one of the presenters of the MTV European Music Awards 2022 alongside his partner, “Let You Love Me” singer, Rita Ora, who will take on the role for a second time. The annual awards ceremony will be taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13 2022.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the couple proclaimed: "We’re excited to host this year’s MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world. We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."

Having presented the awards in 2017 , Ora added: “I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us."

One of the biggest global music awards shows of the year, celebrating artists from around the world, the MTV EMAs bring music fans a unique, multi-platform experience across MTV’s global network in more than 170 countries through Facebook , Twitter , TikTok and Instagram .

Harry Styles leads the nominations - gaining an impressive seven - making him the most nominated male artist. Taylor Swift earned six nominations and is the most nominated female artist. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía were both tied for five nominations, making Minaj the most nominated rapper.

Blackpink is the most nominated group and became the first K-pop act to be in the running for Best Video. Two new categories were introduced at the awards show: Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance. The Best R&B and Best Live categories also make a return for the 2022 EMAs.

Where can I watch the MTV European Music Awards?

The MTV European Music Awards 2022 will be screened on MTV UK on November 13 2022 from 8pm. Repeat screenings will then take place through Paramount+ and Pluto TV from November 14 2022 worldwide.