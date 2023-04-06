Mrs Hinch fans have taken to social media to share a clever 95p hack for getting tough makeup stains out of carpets. If you’re someone who is often getting ready in a rush to get to work or take the kids to school then make-up-related accidents can happen very easily.

Whether that is accidentally knocking over that bottle of foundation onto the floor, or dropping that dark black mascara wand on the carpet, you can be left with a tricky mess to clean up. And despite trying all the cleaning products, Mrs Hinch fans have come up with a way to get these stains out for a very affordable price.

Fans of cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch (Sophie Hinchliffe) have taken to a popular Facebook group Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips to share clever but simple ways they clean. In the group, which has more than 620,000 members - a woman named Diane asked people for advice to get tough makeup stains out of carpets.

Diane said: "I’ve got foundation on my carpet, tried all the carpet cleaners to no avail. Can anyone suggest anything please?” In response, Diane received comments from other Mrs Hinch fans to help her with the problem.

Several people praised a standard supermarket that brought shaving foam to help with the make-up spillages. One person said: "Shaving foam."

Another added: "Dishwasher tablet or shaving foam." And a third agreed: "Slightly dampen the area and apply shaving foam straight into the stain gently, rub it in with fingers or toothbrush then vaxx."

Shaving foam can be brought for as little as 95p from the popular supermarket Aldi.