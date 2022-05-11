Mrs Hinch fans share 8p hack to remove yellow stains from pillows

Fans of Mrs Hinch have shared their top tips to remove stubborn yellow stains from pillows and white bedding for a bargain price.

The cleaning guru, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, became popular after sharing her clever cleaning tips and recommendations online.

Her cleaning expertise have seen her gain million followers on Instagram, and she now shares her advice on television and has written several books.

Inspired by Mrs Hinch, fans have started sharing their own cleaning tips and tricks online, includng an 8p hack for keep your bedding looking fresh, clean and white.

How to get yellow stains out of pillows

Cleaning fans have set up various social media groups where people can ask for advice and tips to go about their cleaning in the quickest, most efficient way possible.

Posting in one of these groups, one woman asked how to remove the yellow stains from her bedding to restore its white colour.

Karen Yewman wrote: “Hi, what do people do to get bedding like this back to white again?”

Alongside her post she shared a photo of her pillow covered in yellow marks, which can occur due to sweat, falling asleep with wet hair, lotions and oils on the skin, and moisture.

The question sparked several suggestions and advice from fellow social media users, with people offering their top tips.

According to Mrs Hinch fans, using a single dishwasher tablet when washing your bedding will help to "brighten" the look of pillows.

Elizabeth Cremin said: “I put a dishwasher tablet in the drum with whites only and it brightens them.”

Mrs Hinch fans suggest using dishwasher tables to remove yellow stains from pillows (Photo: Adobe)

Dishwasher tablets are great for stained pillows as they cut through tough grease, and they can be purchased from shops such as Wilko for as little as £3 for a pack of 40. This amounts to less than 8p per tablet.

Sarah Horton commented: “I use dishwasher tablets on a hot wash and mine has come back even brighter than expected."

Meanwhile Si An advised: “Dishwasher tablets in the washing machine drum. Worked for all my pillows and duvets.”

Anne Thorne also suggested cleaning bedding on a hot wash, saying: “Chuck them in the wash on a hot wash with a dishwasher tablet. You won’t believe the results.”

Louise Allen wrote: “I only use dishwasher tablets to clean my pillows. It’s my holy grail cleaning product”.

Nicole Marie added: “90 degrees with a dishwasher tablet, does the trick on my daughter’s school blouses.”

Other Mrs Hinch fans suggested using Vanish White to remove yellow stains from pillows.

Michele Byrne said: “I use Vanish White on a 40 degree wash on my husband’s pillow.