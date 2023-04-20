Most viewed homes on Zoopla 2023: From an upside-down house to a flat with VIP views over football ground
April’s most popular homes in Britain, according to Zoopla
The most viewed homes in Britain, listed on Zoopla, have been revealed, with one spectacular property offering VIP views over a football ground. The list features a mix of affordable and dream properties for sale across the UK.
The collection of homes are featured in Zoopla’s monthly list of popular homes. Taking the top spot is a chain-free flat which provides a full view of Leyton Orient F.C’s football ground.
The most expensive property on the list is a £1,000,000 London apartment with a view to die for whereas real estate fanatics are marvelling over a four-bedroom detached house in Wales, which has been listed for a bargain £190,000.
Zoopla’s list also features a rare 16-bedroom country pile in Scotland with an octagonal dining and a stunning property in South-Wales, part of award-winning development.
You can find all these popular properties via the Zoopla website.