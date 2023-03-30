Ahead of Easter 2023, British supermarketMorrisons has added Easter eggs for cats and dogs to its range so you can enjoy an Easter treat with your furry friend all for the cost of just £3.

It comes as more and more customers are looking to celebrate more special moments with their animals. Morrisons has come to the rescue to ensure pets can also enjoy this Easter with their very own eggs made from Carob, a pet-friendly alternative to chocolate.

Morrisons are one of the leading retailers in the UK, and boast just short of 500 stores across the UK, making them one of the biggest supermarket chains alongside Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more.

The new treats are available in store and online now, ahead of Easter weekend. They are made from pet friendly dairy alternatives, including carob, yoghurt and more.

The Webbox Easter egg for dogs and Easter egg for cats are a wonderful treat for furry friends this Easter and are crafted using delicious dairy alternatives which are sure to set tails wagging.

