Mick Schumacher has revealed that “time is running out” for him to try and secure a seat in Formula 1 in 2024. The German driver sat in the Mercedes Reserve Driver seat after losing his permanent spot when Haas opted to not extend his contract and chose to go with Nico Hulkenberg instead.

The son of seven-time World Champion Micheal Schumacher is now looking to make his return to the sport on a permanent basis next year. Schumacher, 24, faced an uncertain future at the end of 2022 after being left without a seat before accepting the reserve role at Mercedes.

There are just nine races to go before the end of the 2023 season with five drivers with contracts expiring by the end of the year . Drivers will be looking to secure the seats still open at the end of the year, including Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes seat and both AlphaTauri seats.

Many of the teams will now be focusing on their cars for the 2024 season but Mercedes, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Williams still have seats to fill before next year kicks off. 2024 contracts seem to have avoided the annual ‘silly season’ with many of the teams already securing their drivers for next year.

Last week Haas confirmed that they would retain both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen to the team for 2024, with Red Bull, McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari securing their drivers until the end of next year. The news leaves Mick Schumacher wondering where he could be driving in the upcoming season alongside Red Bull reserve driver turned AlphaTauri 2023 driver Daniel Ricciardo .

Even if Mercedes lose Hamilton at the end of 2023, it seems unlikely that the team would be looking to put Schumacher in that seat as they try to fight for a return in dominance. Schumacher has told Sky Sports Germany that “time is running out” whilst adding, “I can’t name a timeline yet” when it came to his future.

Mick Schumacher is looking for his F1 seat for 2024

