An Arctic blast is coming according to Met Office forecasters, some UK regions set to be hit by ‘wintry showers’ with unsettled conditions over the coming days. Forecasters say snowfall is likely in some regions with a frosty outlook in northern areas from Sunday until Tuesday.

The change to cold weather will be caused by gusts heading towards the UK from the Arctic Circle. The north will see dry but colder conditions while the south is set for milder but wetter weather, according to the Met Office.

In a tweet , the Met Office said: “It’s not just daytime temperatures that will be dropping over the coming days. It will also be getting chillier by night, with an increasing chance of frost.”

Met Office senior press officer Nicola Maxey told the Express : "There is a chance that any shower could fall as snow, particularly at higher grounds in Scotland, or a wintry mix as we go through the southern part of the country next week.

The Met Office is warning of cold temperatures