A major high street retailer has closed several branches this weekend after falling into administration, with many set to follow suit in the near future. M&Co , which has 170 stores nationwide, are bidding farewell to high street shoppers and some shops have already confirmed their closing dates.

Previously called Mackay’s, the retailer fell into administration for the second time in two years in December. The business was put up for sale with an auction deadline for interested buyers by administrators at Teneo Financial Advisory.

Although its brand and intellectual property was sold to another major clothing retailer, Yours Clothing, the stores weren’t acquired and are set to close, resulting in the permanent closure of hundreds of stores across the country and the layoff of 1,910 staff.

M&Co previously said their stores would trade until Easter, and then begin the close down process via stock clearance. But some stores have shut their doors for good earlier than others on Saturday (April 1). These are:

Lewes

Gosport

Belper

Beccles

Newquay

Lerwick

This is an addition to a number of stores that have already closed including M&Co’s branches in Wick and Fort William. Teneo said further stores will begin to vanish from the high street as store stock dries up.

M&Co has been conducting a massive 30 to 60% off closing down sale online and in stores for the past few weeks in an effort to sell remaining stock. You can find the M&Co store closest to you by visiting the retailer’s website and using the store locator tool .

Full list of M&Co’s stores expected to close:

Airdrie

Alexandria

Alnwick

Alton

Ashbourne

Attleborough

Ayr

Banff

Beccles

Bathgate

Bellshill

Belper

Berwick

Beverly

Bexhill

Billericay

Billingham

Blairgowrie

Blandford Forum

Bognor

Bridgnorth

Bridlington

Bridport

Brighhouse

Bromsgrove

Broughty Ferry

Bucki

Buckingham

Burgess Hill

Calne

Camborne

Canvey Island

Castle Douglas

Chesham

Chester Le Street

Christchurch

Cleveleys

Clitheroe

Congleton

Cosham

Crewkerne

Cromer

Crowborough

Dartmouth

Deal

Didcot

Dingwall

Diss

Dorcheshter

Driffield

Dunoon

East Grinstead

East Retford

Egham

Elgin

Exmouth

Fakenham

Farnborough

Faversham

FLeet

Forfar

Formby

Fort William

Friton

Garstand

Glenrothes

Gosport

Guisborough

Haddington

Haverhill

Hawick

Helensborough

Henley on Thames

Heswall

Hexcham

Hitchin

Hove

Hunstanton

Ilkley

Inchinnan OSC

Inverness

Inverurie

Irvine

Isle of Man

Johnstone

Kirkintilloch

Lanark

Largs

Launceston

Lerwick

Lewes

Liskeard

Llandudno

Louth

Malton

March

Market Harborough

Marlow

Marple

Matlock

Melton Mowbray]Midsome Norton

Milngavie

Minehead

Monmouth

Montrose

Musselburgh

Nailsea

Nairn

Nantwich

Newport

Newquar

Newton Mearns

Northallerton

Oban

Orkney

Oswestry

Otley

Paisley

Penarth

Pershore

Perth

Peterhead

Petersfield

Portishead

Rayleigh

Rickmansworth

Ringwood

Ripon

Romsey

Ryde

Saffron Walden

Saltcoats

Sandbach

Seaford

Shaftesbury

Sidmouth

Sittingbourne

Sleaford

Sw Andrews

St Ives

St Neots

Stamford

Stonehaven

Stornoway

Stourport on Severn

Stowmarket

Stroud

Sudbury

Surbiton Tavistock

Teighmouth

Tenby

Tewkesbury

Thornbury

Thurso

Troon

Upminster

Uttoxeter

Warminster

Wells

Welshpool

West Kirby

Wetherby

Whitby

Whitehaven

Whistable

Wick

Wickford

Wishaw

Wutham

Wokingham

Woodbridge