McDonald’s fans left drooling as new Lotus Biscoff McFlurry rumours emerge

By Chelsie Sewell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

McDonald’s fans have been left drooling as rumours of a Lotus Biscoff McFlurry have emerged. The fan-favourite is already available in some countries including Saudi Arabia and Cyprus, but now UK-based Maccies lovers are convinced the sweet treat is coming to the UK.

The rumours have emerged on social media with Facebook pages including Money Saver Dansway sharing the news. In a post yesterday, the group which has 731k followers said: “OMG!! McDonald’s Lotus BISCOFF McFlurry rumoured to FINALLY be coming to the UK this Summer… 😱” People took to the comments to share their delight.

One McDonald’s fan said: “I had this in Ayia Napa in April it’s so nice.” Another added: “I saw this on tiktok that it’s coming in a couple of weeks and also cheese bites I hope it’s true.” And a third said: “Never mind the white choc biscoff chunky kit-kat. This is a proper game change.”

    McDonald’s is yet to confirm the new menu addition. We have contacted them for a comment.

