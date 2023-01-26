A man has been charged with assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock while boarding a London Underground train. The incident is said to have taken place during rush hour on Wednesday (January 25).

Geza Tarjanyi, a 61-year-old from Leyland in Lancashire, has been charged with common assault and two public order offences. He has been released on bail and will appear in court next month.

British Transport Police said in a statement: “We received a report of a man being assaulted and harassed at Westminster Underground station at 8.47am yesterday morning. A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence”.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock described the incident as an “unpleasant encounter,” adding: “Matt wants to put on record his thanks to Transport for London and the British Transport Police for their extraordinary work.”

