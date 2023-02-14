Fans of the Martin LewisMoney Show, which sees Lewis and Angellica Bell give people crucial money saving tips and more will be disappointed with the news that the show will not air this week.

The show usually airs at 8pm on Tuesdays, but will not air on Tuesday, February 14. At 8pm, Love Your Garden will air on ITV, where a team is in Salford to create an eco-inspired kitchen garden, for someone who likes to feed everyone and is passionate about recycling.

Taking to twitter and Facebook, Lewis said “We’re off air now until 21st Feb… but we’ll be back with a 90-minute live special, all about PENSIONS, so send us your Q’s to [email protected] .”

The show will however be back next week (February 21) and, according to ITV “Martin Lewis is back with a 90-minute Pension Special - he’ll be joined by experts to answer your questions on private and state schemes, and he’ll also be bringing you his latest News You Can Use and a chance to have your say in Your View.”

It was announced in December last year that Lewis would be honoured with a CBE in the New Year’s honour list. He received it for services to broadcasting and consumer rights in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

