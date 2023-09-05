News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Married at First Sight UK: Cast revealed ahead of new series - full list

The cast for the upcoming Married at First Sight UK series has been unveiled - here’s a full list of the contestants

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new group of singles have been announced for the upcoming series of Married at First Sight UK. The popular E4 dating show showcases a ground-breaking experiment as a group of single people meet their other half for the first time at the altar.

The couples then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home. The eight brides and eight grooms will feature on the show alongside returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

But who are the brides and grooms of the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Married at First Sight UK cast - full list

Most Popular
    Married at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming seriesMarried at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming series
    Married at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming series

    Grooms

    Arthur - A 34-year-old tennis coach from London

    Brad - A 27-year-old model from Grimsby

    Georges - A 30-year-old sports rehabilitator from Surrey

    Luke - A 30-year-old sales executive from Clacton

    Nathanial - A 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester

    Paul - A 26-year-old account manager from Chesham

    Terence - A 40-year-old youth worker/DJ from Reading

    Thomas - A 27-year-old investment communications worker from Wiltshire

    Brides

    Ella - A 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare

    Jay - A 31-year-old sales manager from Lancashire

    Laura - A 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire

    Peggy - A 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent

    Porscha - A 36-year-old executive assistant from London

    Rosaline - A 28-year-old florist from Crewe

    Shona - A 31-year-old performing arts teacher from Nottingham

    Tasha - A 35-year-old childcare assistant from Leeds

    Related topics:TV