Members of the public are trying to identify a man who drove a mobility scooter over a pigeon and then proceeded to beat the flailing bird to death with a walking stick. The incident was recorded on the cameras of “pigeon positive” Tofurei vegan shop on November 7.

CCTV footage of the incident which took place in Norwich was shared on social media by animal group, Peck Savers. The 15 second long video appears to show the man aim his scooter at the pigeon on the footpath before driving over it. A trail of feathers can be seen moments after.

What happened next was too graphic to share on social media. The man gets off the scooter and proceeds to use a walking stick to crush the bird’s skull. The incident has been reported to the police.

The Facebook post reads: “Deliberate or not? Please share! We are trying to find out who this man is to help the Police with their enquiries. He seemed to swerve to hit a pigeon who was resting on the pavement... So if anyone knows who he is, or if you witnessed this, please let us know so we can forward the info.

“Or indeed, if the man is innocent and has an explanation for his behaviour, that too can also be sorted out with the police.”

Norfolk Constabulary said: “Police have received a report following an allegation from a member of the public that a motorised scooter has deliberately hit a pigeon. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

However, since sharing the footage on Monday, there has been an update. In a separate post, Peck Savers said they received information naming the man in the footage and confirmed it has been passed on to the police.

“Members of the public have given us the same name, which we have sent to the police,” posted Peck Savers on its Facebook page. “They have logged this as an offence of killing a wild bird, under the wildlife and countryside act.

“What happens next, we don’t know but will update you further as soon as we do! Thank you to everyone who commented and shared, it’s because of you he was identified and can now explain what happened to the police.”