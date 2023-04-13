A man in his 70s has been extradited to the UK where he faces several charges relating to the death of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford in 2005. The man was arrested by police in Pakistan in 2020, and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 13).

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, is facing charges of murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon. PC Beshenivsky was killed after being shot while responding to a robbery at a travel agent on Morley Street in Bradford on November 18, 2005.

The 38-year-old police officer was a mother of three and with two step-children, and had only been in service with the West Yorkshire Police when she was gunned down. A colleague, PC Teresa Millburn, was also seriously injured.

The charges against Khan were authorised in 2006, which lead to the issuing of the extradition warrant, the CPS said. Khan was arrested in January 2020, and has been remanded into custody to appear before the court.

Chief crown prosecutor Joanne Jakymec said: "Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020, our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago."

Two men, Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah and Yusuf Abdullah Jama, have already been sentenced to life in prison back in 2006 for the murder of PC Beshenivsky. Jama was convicted of murder after claiming he shot the officer by accident, while Shah admitted murder but denied firing the fatal shot.

PC Sharon Beshenivsky was killed while on duty in Bradford in 2005. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire