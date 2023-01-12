Former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has revealed he’s leaving his acting career in the past to become a full time race car driver. It has long been known the actor, famous for playing the prodigal Malcolm in the hit Fox series, has had a passion for racing and now is set to compete in the ARCA Menards Series .

In a press release from his racing team, Rette Jones Racing , the actor revealed the extent of his love for racing: “ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.”

Muniz went on to say “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and reinvent yourself.”

ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette said of Muniz’s appointment to the team “We are very excited to welcome Frankie Muniz to the Rette Jones Racing family for the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Over the years, we’ve prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same.”

“It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve – but with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023.”

Muniz’s first race is set to be at the hallowed Daytona International Speedway on February 18 2023.

