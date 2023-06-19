Demi Jones has confirmed she’s been given the ‘all clear’ following thyroid cancer treatment. The 24-year-old Love Island star was diagnosed with the condition after she appeared on the ITV show in 2020.

Portsmouth-born Demi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 one year on from her Love Island stint. Her mother initially noticed a lump on her neck while she was taking part in the dating series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the diagnosis, the 24-year-old has made monthly visits to the hospital and has now revealed she received the ‘all clear’ three weeks ago. This means she will no longer need monthly checkups or treatment.

The reality star told Mail Online : "I went to hospital about three weeks ago and they gave me the all-clear. For the last three years I’ve been going to hospital every month but they said I don’t need to go anymore and they’ll send me my medication.

Most Popular

"I feel very liberated this year and can get back to being me."

The reality TV star also opened up about how she had low confidence following her time on Love Island.

Love Island star Demi Jones

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think being an islander there’s a lot of pressure to look a certain way, especially coming off the show. I was always a curvy girl and there’s always that pressure to look how you do on Instagram.

“Especially when I went through my thyroid cancer. I got through it and I’m on the other side. I felt so ready to take on the world again but I had put on about two stone so my clothes weren’t fitting.”