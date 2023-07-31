This year’s summer series of Love Island is coming to an end and the season has been full of drama, dumpings and re-couplings keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The series kicked off with viewers watching a new group of singletons who were on the hunt for true love as they entered the sun-baked Majorcan villa.

The final Love Island dumping, which took place on Sunday night (July 16), saw original Islander Mitch get booted out of the villa alongside partner Ella B. The pair have faced a rocky few weeks on the show after Mitch decided to re-couple with the bombshell, despite being paired up with Abi, who was dumped from the island last week.

With the finale scheduled to take place tonight (July 31), the final four couples are gearing up to see who will be crowned the winner. The couples who have made it to the final include Jess and Sammy, Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, and Molly and Zachariah.

Last year, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the 2022 summer show and took home the cash prize. Following the final episode of each series, the Islanders go back to their normal lives before reuniting for the last time in the Love Island reunion episode.

But when will the Love Island 2023 reunion episode air? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Love Island reunion air?

The Love Island reunion episode will air soon

It is yet to be confirmed when the reunion episode for Love Island 2023 will air. In this year’s winter series, the reunion episode aired on Sunday, March 19 almost a week after the final.

If the summer series reunion episode follows the same pattern as the winter series, the reunion episode could air on Sunday, August 6.

How to watch the Love Island reunion