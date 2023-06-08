The Love Island preview for tonight (June 8) has landed and the fourth episode of the series seems to be full of drama, including a new and currently unknown Islander. The clip sees the current Islanders play the iconic sex positions game followed by a kissing challenge.

The kissing challenge appears to cause a flitter of drama between lovebirds Molly and Mitchel as Yorkshire-born Molly is told to kiss the three Islanders she has the most sexual tension with. At first, she kisses Zachariah and then shares a smooch with current partner Mitchel.

Following the passionate kiss, Mitchel says: “I can taste Zach”. It is unknown which Islander received the third kiss.

As the clip continues, newcomer Whitney questions Mitchel on how he feels about Molly. He replies saying that he’s ‘not in love’ but that he is ‘closed off 100%’ when it comes to getting to know other people.

The next day, Glasgow-born Ella receives a text from a new and unknown bombshell. The text reads: “Ella, I’m waiting to date you on the hideaway terrace. I’ll give the other two girls a shout later.”

The shocking text comes after Ella shared a passionate clinch with partner Tyrique in last night’s episode after the semi-professional footballer friend-zoned Jess.