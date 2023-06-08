Love Island has returned to ITV for its annual summer series. So far, viewers have seen a new group of singletons on the hunt for true love enter the sun-baked Majorcan villa.

But it’s still early days for the loved-up couples and the dynamic inside the villa could completely change ahead of the finale in eight weeks time.It seems like it was only yesterday that Kai and Sanam walked out of the South African villa with not only the Love Island crown but a cheque of £50k in the final of the winter series. The star-crossed lovers beat the likes of Tom and Samie,Lana and Ron and Shaq and Tanya to the title.

As the new series is now underway, viewers have witnessed two official first kisses, two bombshells and plenty of drama. But which couple could be crowned the winners of summer Love Island 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2023 - latest betting odds

Molly and Mitchel

According to OLBG , Molly and Mitchel are the current favourites to win this season of Love Island with the latest betting odds suggesting they have a 30% chance of winning. Mitchel has also been named the favourite in the top male market with odds at 2/1.

The Sheffield native is followed closely by Tyrique and Zachariah who have both been given a 20% chance of winning the show.

Molly also tops the market for the favourite female to win the show with odds at 15/8, even shorter than her male counterpart. She’s followed closely by fellow islanders Ella and Whitney whose odds stand at 3/1 and 9/2 respectively.

The current betting odds are as follows: