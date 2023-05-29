Love Island has confirmed the start date for the upcoming summer series and to get viewers prepared for the new series, the full line up of contestants will be announced today (May 29). The good looking singletons will jet off to the Love Island villa in Majorca to star in reality TV’s hottest vacation.

Just months after Kai and Sanam took the crown as winners of the 2023 winter series - ITV are back to spice up your evenings. The couple won the winter series by a landslide victory, with Ron and Lana coming in second place and Tom and Sammie coming in third after a whirlwind season.

Maya Jama will also return to our screens for her first summer series after she took over the role as Love Island host from Laura Whitmore for the winter series. ITV has revealed contestants will once again have their social media accounts suspended during their time in the villa as part of the new welfare rules introduced earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contestants of the summer series Love Island 2023.

Summer Love Island 2023 line up

Love Island host Maya Jama

Love Island revealed the contestants would be announced for the summer series on May 29 via Instagram. In a clip posted on social media on Sunday night, Maya Jama was joined by Love Island After Sun’s Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollack as they teased this year’s cast.

Love Island is expected to unveil new cast members in half an hour intervals today. This article will be updated as each Love Island 2023 cast member is announced.

Love Island contestant Ruchee

Ruchee was the first Love Island contestant to be announced for the 2023 summer series. According to the Love Island Instagram page, she is a beautician who is expected to bring “glam and big energy” to the Love Island

Love Island contestant Tyrique

Tyrique was the second Love Island contestant to be announced. The Love Island instagram writes: “Will semi-professional footballer Tyrique score big in the Villa? ⚽️ #LoveIsland @tyriquehyde”

Love Island contestant Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh, daughter of Coronation Street star Janet Marsh, was the third contestant to be announced for the summer series. The Yorkshire-born TikTok star was rumoured to be a contestant on the show earlier this month.

When does Love Island UK start 2023?