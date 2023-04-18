Now the fourth season of Love Is Blind has aired with an explosive reunion, viewers are waiting for news on whether a fifth season of the Netflix show will be released. The reunion, which was due to be broadcast live last Sunday (April 16), faced a number of technical difficulties, leading the show to not be broadcast live as initially planned.

The special saw the contestants come back together a year on from filming the show. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey caught up with the likes of couples Chelsea and Kwame, Brett and Tiffany and Bliss and Zack who were joined by single co-stars Micah, Paul, Marshall and Irina on the Love Is Blind couch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackelina and Josh joined their co-stars via video link after they cemented their relationship on the show following Jackelina’s drama-fuelled split with Marshall. The reunion saw Jackelina and Marshall deliver their sides of the story on why they split, while Micah and Paul were reunited for the first time since Paul jilted his fiancee at the altar.

The Love Is Blind co-hosts watched as the drama unfolded, with Irina issuing apologies to the people she hurt whilst on the show. The reunion also saw Kwame and Chelsea address whether Chelsea had finally met her husband’s mother after she refused to attend their wedding.

Most Popular

As the reunion show came to an end, many fans were left wondering whether a fifth season of the hit Netflix show was on its way. Here’s everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season five.

Will there be a season 5 of Love Is Blind?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s good news for Love Is Blind fans as the show will return for a fifth season. When the streaming platform confirmed the fourth season was on its way last year, they added a fifth season would follow.

Is there a release date for Love Is Blind season 5?

Love Is Blind will be returning for a fifth season

A release date is yet to be announced for Love Is Blind season five. However, season three was released eight months after season two and season four was available on the streaming platform six months on from season three, so season five could drop on Netflix this autumn if the show follows the same pattern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love Is Blind season 4 reunion - how to watch