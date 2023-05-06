News you can trust since 1869
King Charles coronation: Watch as Just Stop Oil protesters arrested on The Mall ahead of ceremony

Protesters from Just Stop Oil have been arrested by Met Police in the lead up to King Charles’ coronation

By Patrick Hollis
Published 6th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:06 BST

Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested by Metropolitan Police officers ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The group took to social media to say the country has lost the right to free speech. 

A video obtained by NationalWorld shows the protesters as they are being arrested. Unsurprisingly, there is a massive police presence lining the streets of the procession route today. 

On Twitter, the group mentioned one of their representatives involved. They wrote: “This is Kush. He is 33-year-old doctor.

“Today he was planning to quietly hold a sign saying JUST STOP OIL, whilst in the crowd for the Coronation. He was arrested along with 20 others. Free speech is a core British value – and we have just lost it.”

    They added: “No supporters of Just Stop Oil arrested in the crowd had glue, paint or any plans to disrupt the Coronation. New policing laws mean we're now living in a dystopian nightmare – this disgraceful overreach is what you'd expect in Pyongyang, North Korea, not Westminster.”

    On May 3, as part of a Twitter thread about how they will handle the coordination, Met Police wrote on Twitter: “Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low. We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.”

    Protesters from Just Stop Oil were arrested ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Protesters from Just Stop Oil were arrested ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
    The apparent arrest of Just Stop Oil protesters comes shortly after members of a pro-republic group alleged they too had members arrested. On social media, the group said: “This morning, @GrahamSmith_ and 5 members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy? #NotMyKing #Coronation.”

