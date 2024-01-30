Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was caught on CCTV repeatedly battering a man with a wrench has been jailed. Ryan Boyd Maxwell, 41, bludgeoned the victim following an altercation in the centre of Kettering, Northamptonshire at around 10.15pm on July 16 last year.

The CCTV footage, which was published by Northamptonshire police, shows Maxwell walking with friends Adrian Hillyer, 38, and Chloe Molloy, 33 that night before getting into an argument with a 35-year-old man in High Street before they violently turned on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The altercation became physical and during the fight, the victim fell to the floor with Maxwell using a wrench to repeatedly hit him, causing heavy bleeding. The victim required hospital treatment for extensive bruising and needed more than 15 stitches to his head.

Maxwell, Hillyer and Molloy were subsequently arrested with Maxwell charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, and Hillyer and Molloy charged with one count of affray each.

Ryan Boyd Maxwell was caught on CCTV hitting a man with a wrench.

All three pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court at an earlier hearing, with Maxwell and Hillyer returning to the same court last week (January 25) to be sentenced. Maxwell was sentenced to two years in prison and Hillyer was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years. Molloy is due to be sentenced on March 7.

Lead Investigator - Detective Sergeant Colin Gibb said: “As you can see from the footage we have released, this was a savage attack with Maxwell repeatedly hitting the victim again and again with no thought as to the consequences. I am pleased that he has been sent to prison and that his accomplices in the attack, Hillyer and Molloy, have also been convicted.