Just Dance 2023 have launched their collaboration with Eurovision ahead of the final of the singing competition on Saturday (May 13). The partnership for Season 2 of the popular dancing game launched on Tuesday (Monday 9) just days after the start of the competition in Liverpool.

The new content for Just Dance 2023 brings four Eurovision-branded maps to the game and new rewards for players to collect. New songs from past Eurovision participants and playlists will also appear on the Just Dance+ streaming service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One playlist will be available for players to play for free through Just Dance 2023, before only being available only on the subscription service. Just Dance+ is the game’s pay to play subscription service that allows players access to an ever growing catalogue of songs to enjoy.

The Just Dance 2023 Season 2: Showdown with Eurovision will end on July 12. The game is available to players on the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Most Popular

What new Eurovision songs will be added to Just Dance 2023

Just Dance 2023 will share four Eurovision songs that will be available on Just Dance+ permanently. The songs will be released on over the next month and a half and are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slow Mo by Chanel - May 9

Give That Wolf a Banana by Subwoolfer - May 17

Surprise track - May 25

Trenulețul by Advahov Brothers and Zdob și Zdub - June 22

What new playlist is available for Just Dance 2023 Season 2

The Greatest Show playlist is available free for all Just Dance 2023 players for the next week, starting on Tuesday (May 9) and will be available on Just Dance+ until the end of the season. The songs on the Greatest Show playlist are:

"Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen

"Te Dominar" by Daya Luz

"Human" by Sevdaliza

"Just Dance" by Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis

"SloMo" by Chanel

"Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars

"Danger! High Voltage" by Electric Six



Advertisement

Advertisement

Just Dance 2023 have announced which songs will feautre in their Eurovision collaboration

What songs are featured on the Just Dance 2023 Eurovision playlist

Just Dance 2023 will feature a Eurovision playlist that features some of the greatest hits to come from the competition over the years. The playlist will be available to Just Dance+ players on June 15 until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest playlist will include:

"Waterloo" by ABBA

"TOY" by Netta

"UNO" by Little Big

"Think About Things" by Daði Freyr

"Satellite" by Lena Meyer-Landrut

"Flash (Just Dance Version)" by Bilal Hassani with Sulivan Gwed, Paola Locatelli and Sundy Jules

"MA ITU" by Stella Mwangi

What songs will the Season 2 Showdown playlist include

The Just Dance 2023 Showdown playlist will be available permanently on Just Dance+ from July 6. The songs included on the playlist are:

Advertisement

Advertisement