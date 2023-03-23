Jonnie Irwin - who is battling stage four lung cancer - has shared a tender video where he’s dressed up as a superhero with his three sons. The A Place in the Sun host, 49, recently admitted he was ‘too weak’ to play football with his children.

The clip - which was shared to Instagram - features his son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac in their superhero suits. The caption reads: “3 superheros under one roof. Im not sure I’ll make the grade!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the post, Jonnie shared three separate videos which show Rex dressed up as Cat Boy, launching himself onto the sofa at their home in Hertfordshire. ‘Who are you?’ Jonnie asks, as Rex enters the frame. ‘Cat boy!’ his son replies.

The twins then follow Rex into the room. One is dressed as Chase from Paw Patrol and the other is Incredible Hulk. “You are a scary canary,” says Jonnie.

Most Popular

The final slide on the Instagram post is a picture of Jonnie himself, wearing the cat boy mask. In August 2020, Irwin was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just ‘months to live’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonnie revealed he got the first warning sign when he was filming for A Place in the Sun for Channel 4 in Italy in August 2020, as his vision went blurry while driving. Tests soon revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain.