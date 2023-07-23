Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Budget airline Jet2 Holidays has announced that it has cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes as the Greece wildfires continue to sweep the region.

The decision impacts all Jet2 passengers due to fly to the ablaze European destination on Sunday (23 July) and it remains unclear whether these delays and cancelations will extend to next week.

Jet2 has confirmed that it still plans to fly aircraft out to Rhodes today with no passengers on board in a bid to to bring their customers back home to the UK on their scheduled flights.

All flights due to make the journey to Rhodes, Greece are affected by Jet2's announcement

In a statement, the budget airline said: "We have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes today (five flights in total). We will be contacting affected customers to update them, and to let them know that they will be provided with a full refund and the opportunity to rebook.

"We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight."