JD Wetherspoon are giving out £5,000 to customers who spot an ‘unusual’ item served with their drink. Customers could be in for the jackpot prize this summer if they find a golden straw in their glass.

The initiative has been started by Au Vodka in collaboration with the popular pub chain, which will see three lucky individuals walk away from their local a little richer. Charlie Morgan, who founded AU vodka with his friends, explained the competition on his Instagram.

He said: “For your chance to win £5,000 this summer, just go to Wetherspoons and buy a Au Vodka Candy Rosá and if you find the golden straw, you win £5,000 and me, personally deliver it to you.

“How about that? Now check out that cash!” he added.

“The lucky winners buying the Au Vodka Candy Rosá pitcher who are served with the unique Au Vodka golden-coloured straw at the winning time and location will win a £5,000 prize - Good Luck!”

JD Wetherspoons operates almost 900 pubs across the UK, including 16 in Sussex, which are known for a budget menu and sometimes inhabiting historic buildings