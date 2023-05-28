ITV has seemingly confirmed the fate of flagship show This Morning, stating there are no plans to axe the daytime show. The statement follows the revelation Phillip Schofield had an affair with a younger man while working on the show.

Denying reports the programme is facing the axe, an ITV spokesperson said: "As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal tomorrow."

However, insiders have reportedly voiced fears to the Daily Mail that the show could be ‘rested’ for sometime, or even entirely revamped with a new name, amid worries the show’s reputation is tarnished.

This comes as some hosts are reportedly threatening to quit the show, with one star having already drafted a resignation statement. According to a national newspaper, a source said “the whole This Morning senior team is in complete damage-limitation mode worrying about the presenters who might walk away.”

Schofield admitted to an affair with an unnamed younger male who worked at ITV, following days of speculation. He has since been dropped by his agency and parted ways with ITV, giving up his role on Dancing on Ice and the National Television Awards.

This came less than a week after Schofield confirmed he was stepping down from This Morning, a show he has presented for over 20 years, with ‘immediate effect’ after his relationship with Holly Willoughby had become ‘strained’.

He took to Instagram on Saturday (May 20) to confirm his departure, saying: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

Phillip Schofield. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)