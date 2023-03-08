Queen Consort Camilla has revealed her list of the most remarkable women to coincide with International Women’s Day 2023 celebrations. The wife of King Charles III paid tribute to a number of “brilliant women” that includes sports and tv stars.

Her Majesty posted the list along with an official statement on the Royal Family Twitter account on Wednesday (March 8), which reads: “International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate female achievement, to encourage and inspire one another, and to thank the women in our lives for their contribution to society.

“I would like to take this opportunity to highlight just some of the remarkable women whom I have had the privilege of meeting over the past year. To me, they represent, not only themselves and their own efforts, but also the millions of brilliant women who make a difference each day - because, to steal a quote: ‘behind every great woman is another great woman’.”

The list includes the likes of EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who Camilla described as a “star” after meeting her on the set of the BBC soap opera. Both the Queen Consort and King Charles appeared in a special episode to mark the late-Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Female academics, sports stars and doctors are also included in the list of illustrious women. Here is everything you need to know about Queen Consort Camilla’s list of remarkable women for International Women’s Day 2023.

Queen Consort Camilla’s list of remarkable women for IWD 2023

Queen Consort Camilla has let the world know who she thinks are some of the most remarkable women - Credit: Getty Images