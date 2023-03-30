Instagram has added to its existing collection feature allowing millions to curate personalised libraries to share with their friends. The popular photo and video sharing social networking service launched a “collaborative collection” which gives users the ability to save content in a shared space.

The collection feature was first rolled out in 2017 as a new way for app users to organise saved posts. Unlike Pinterest, where anyone can have access to boards, all content saved into collections would be private. However, that has now changed slightly as users have the chance to choose who gets to see the saved posts.

Announcing the additional feature, Instagram said: “Friends who share together, stay together. You can now save content with friends through collaborative collections.”

In December 2016, Instagram found that 46% of their users would save at least one post into its saved posts feature. A year later the app introduced collections, which helps organise that stored content.

To save a post into a collection, just tap and hold the bookmark icon beneath it. From there, you can save into an existing collection or create a new one.

How to use the new collaborative collections feature

To share content through collaborative collections, you need to find a post you like, tap the save icon, create a new collaborative collection and then name the collection and press the toggle “on” button, which is the option to allow friends to join.