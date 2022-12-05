One of the most famous men to crack a whip on the big screen is making a return - for the first time since 2008, Indiana Jones is back. Harrison Ford will reprise the role of the gun slinging archaeologist for the fifth time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ford returns as Indiana Jones at the age of 80, 40 years since he first played the role. Lucasfilm has released the teaser trailer and key art for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the highly-anticipated fifth instalment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, starring Ford as the hero archaeologist, and directed by James Mangold.

Always one to be in the action, the new trailer shows Indy riding horseback through the streets of 1960s New York and plenty of chase scenes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will come to cinemas in June 2023

As well as Ford and Jones’ friend Sallah, played by Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen also appear.

