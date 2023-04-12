I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date revealed by ITV - here’s when new show will air
ITV has revealed the start date for the new series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.
ITV has revealed the official start date for its first ever ‘all stars’ edition of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. The hit reality series will be returning later this month with a new series starring former campmates in South Africa.
The challenges are expected to be bigger and tougher than ever before for returning contestants. With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
ITV first launched I’m A Celeb back in 2002 and the reality series has been filmed in Australia for the vast majority of its run, except during two Covid impacted seasons which took place in Wales. As part of the new format, the new All Star series has been pre-recorded in South Africa.
But when will former campmates return to I’m A Celeb for the new series and who is taking part? Here’s everything you need to know.
I’m A Celebrity South Africa start date
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new series of I’m a Celebrity will start in April, ITV have confirmed. The series will begin on Monday, April 24 at 9pm, with new episodes available each night until the show’s finale.
I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast
- Boxer Amir Khan
- Diversity dancer – Jordan Banjo
- Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan
- TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman
- Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread
- Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell
- Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell
- Supermodel – Janice Dickinson
- Former Happy Mondays singer– Shaun Ryder