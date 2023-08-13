A huge blaze at a car auctioneers scrapyard has destroyed around 200 vehicles. Fire crews scrambled to the scene just after 9pm on Friday night (August 11) after the inferno broke out at a scrapyard in Rochford, Essex.

The scrapyard is believed to have 2,000 cars on site - with Essex County and Fire and Rescue Service saying around 200 have been damaged. About 60 firefighters from 12 different stations attended the scene and managed to get the inferno under control by 11.20pm.

The blaze destroyed around 200 cars

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for the scrapyard said the cause of the fire would be investigated “once safe to do so.” A fire service spokesperson said during the incident: “Nearby residents are being advised to close their windows.

“The cars are stacked in rows of three storeys. Firefighters have the fire contained and have created a fire break to stop the fire spreading to the remaining cars.”