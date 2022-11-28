How to get Spotify festival lineup: Instafest lets you create fake music festival featuring your top artists
Find out how you can create your very own festival lineup featuring your favourite and most-listened to Spotify artists thanks to Instafest.
Anyone who uses social media platforms such as Twitter would have noticed a flurry of posts featuring images of festival lineups. Giving off the resemblance of real-life announcements, it features a laundry list of Spotify users’ most listened to artists - this is called an Instafest.
Instafest is a third-party app that hooks into a Spotify account’s data to automatically compile and create a fantasy festival lineup poster. Separated into a typical three-day festival format, artists that you have been listening to the most are featured on the lineup.
Not too dissimilar to the music giant’s Spotify Wrapped, which is set for its 2022 release very soon, as it gives music lovers an insight into their listening habits. It has gained popularity mainly because of the clean and crisp design which is customisable.
The app, which was created by Anshay Saboo of the University of Southern California, is out now and is incredibly straightforward. Here’s what you need to know about creating your own dream lineup.
How to get Spotify Instafest festival lineup
Visit the official Instafest website where users will have to input their Spotify account details. Voila, just like that your dream festival line-up has been created. If you’re not a fan of the lineup you get on your first go, there are three timeframes to choose from - the last four weeks of listening, the past six months or from all-time.
Once you’re happy with your lineup you can customise the look of it with a selection of themes ranging from bright and summery tone to a nighttime twilight. When all that is done you can choose to add you Spotify username on the poster and share your dream festival on social media, as well as send to friends and family too.