Tickets for The Eras Tour in the UK are officially on sale, and thousands of Taylor Swift fans are desperately trying to get their hands on tickets. It’s been reported that around 14 million people initially registered for tickets before they even went on sale.

If getting tickets wasn’t stressful enough there is very little information available surrounding the cost of tickets so fans are unable to prepare for when they actually get to the point of buying tickets. Fear not though, we have managed to secure the price list for tickets for Edinburgh Murrayfield.

Studies have shown that a reported 70% of fans could be left without tickets for The Eras Tour in the UK. Ticketmaster and Swift have gone to extra lengths to ensure that as many fans as possible do get tickets, and have put rules in place to deter scalpers. Most recently, Ticketmaster said there would be an allocation limit of four tickets per household and those who exceed the limit will have all tickets cancelled.

So, how much are Taylor Swift tickets for The Eras Tour in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

Full list of Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour prices -

This is the price list from the AXS presale event happening this week, and they are subject to change:

It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package - £661.40

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package - £386.40

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £331.40

Ready For It Package - £276.40

It’s a Love Story Package - £250

We Never Go Out Of Style Package - £195

Front Standing Left - £171.25

Front Standing Right - £171.25

General Admission Standing - £109.40

PL1 Seats - £182.50

PL2 Seats - £182.50

PL2 Seats - Side view - £143.15

PL3 Seats - £109.40

PL2 Seats - Side view - £109.40

PL4 Seats - £86.90

PL4 Seats - Side view - £86.90

PL5 Seats - £57.65

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for the general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.

What time do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

Those hoping to grab tickets through the ‘Midnights’ pre-order presale event have quite the week ahead of them. Here is a full breakdown of timings for sales:

Monday July, 10

June, 21 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 7 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 15 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 8 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 9 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Tuesday July, 11

June, 22 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 13 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 16 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 14 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 15 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Wednesday July, 12

June, 23 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 17 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 18 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST