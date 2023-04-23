This Morning’s Holly Willoughby has been absent from the popular daytime show for some time after falling ill following her Easter break. However, the host is set to return to the iconic This Morning sofa this week.

Last Sunday, the 42-year-old revealed she would not be returning to her weekday duties after the Easter break as she told her followers on Instagram that she had shingles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on her Instagram stories , the presenter told fans that she would be "away for the rest of the week" due to the illness. She went on to assure fans that she would be back on the show as soon as she had recovered.

Those who have had chickenpox in the past can get shingles if their immune system is lowered. The virus remains in the body, and following a change to someone’s immune system could be reactivated.

Most Popular

On Friday’s show (April 21), fellow This Morning host Alison Hammond revealed that Willoughby would be back on the show from this Monday (April 24). In a brief update at the end of the broadcast, Hammond assured viewers she would be back at the start of the week as she quipped: "On Monday’s show, Holly is coming back so don’t worry. She’s going to be here on Monday."