HMV is set to reopen its original flagship shop after a four year closure. The music retail giant fell into administration in 2019 which forced the business to close most UK stores - including its London Oxford street branch.

Fans were left disappointed when HMV announced the closure as the music store had resided at the London location since 1921 after being opened by British composer Sir Edward Elgar. Since then it has played host to a number of British bands, including a rooftop gig by Blur in 1995 and the Spice Girls’ Christmas lights switch-on the following year.

Sir George Martin, the Beatles producer also unveiled a blue plaque at the store to mark its place in the band’s rise to fame. Meanwhile, in 1962, the Beatles’ newly appointed manager Brian Epstein made a copy of their demo tape on the premises.

Now, the iconic store, which was bought out of administration by Canada’s Sunrise Records is set to return to London once again, with hopes of being open in time for Christmas.. The store will feature the company’s new logo and a revamped layout.

HMV has shifted its focus to merchandise, vinyl, music technology, such as headphones, and live music and signings in stores amid the decline in DVD’s and CD’s.

HMV said it will bring the format, called HMV Shop, to 24 new sites and 14 existing stores by the end of the year.

Mr Putman said: "The expansion of our fan-focused pop culture offer is really working for us and the reopening of our flagship represents the culmination of a good few years of hard work.

"We are also opening stores in Europe this year, so while it is the culmination of one phase of work, more excitingly we see it as the launch pad for an exciting new era for HMV."

Councillor Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council’s cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "It’s fantastic to see this iconic brand back on Oxford Street, where it stood as a driver of music and pop culture in the capital for so long.”

