Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso reveal new addition to family after suffering heartbreak earlier this year
British actor Henry Cavill has revealed he and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family after suffering heartbreak earlier this year.
The former Superman actor and Witcher star revealed on his Instagram he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed a new puppy to their family after saying goodbye to their 14 year-old dog earlier this year. In April, the couple confirmed their pet dog ‘Meat’ had passed away.
However, Cavill says he and Natalie have “opened a new chapter” as they welcome their new four legged friend to the family. In a post on Instagram, he said: “Back in April, our French Bulldog, Meat, died. He lived a very long life (14 and a half years) and his last years were filled with adventure and fun.
“Nevertheless his passing hurt. It hurt a lot. Life must go on, however, and it did, but there was a hole in our hearts that needed nourishing. There is no replacing Meatboi, but Natalie and I have opened a new chapter in our lives, in a few ways, and this little chap is one of them!
“This is Baggins! Kal is being a rather tropey grumpy old man, and Baggins is ever enthusiastic to make friends. Baggins is a little wonder and also a little terror, just as puppies should be, and he is indeed nourishing our hearts.”
Henry and Natalie announced they were dating via Instagram back in May 2021 and have revealed snips of their relationship on social media since.