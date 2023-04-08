Today’s (April 8) Heardle answer has been revealed and the mystery song is courtesy of a Swedish rock band active between the years 1973–1979.

Today’s mystery song was first released by B.J Thomas in 1968 - but today’s Heardle answer is a remix of this song. The cover version included the ooga chaka introduction from earlier covers. This version of the song also tweaked the lyrics to avoid a drug reference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of zero points.

Most Popular

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older music lovers still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is today’s Heardle song? (April 8)

Today’s Heardle is: Hooked On A Feeling - Blue Swede, Björn Skifs (1973)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle